Iran urges boosting multilateralism in world

Regarding the presence of the Iranian delegation at the recent BRICS summit held in South Africa, Kan’ani wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday that the active participation and delivering a speech of the Iranian Foreign Minister at the BRICS Plus summit and holding around 10 important and high-profile bilateral meetings once again shows the dynamics of Iran's foreign policy in the international arena.

He added that Iran's constructive role in the international arena will increase in favor of multilateralism.

Earlier on June 2, 2023, Amir-Abdollahian addressing the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa said that the “Friends of BRICS are genuinely Friends of Cooperation and Partnership”; and indeed they are “Friends of Multilateralism”.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is among the pioneers of multilateralism. Our bilateral political and economic relations with the BRICS countries remain at a very good level while our trade value exceeds 30 billion dollars.”

On the sidelines of a foreign ministerial BRICS summit and a ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting in Cape Town, Amir-Abdollahian held separate meetings with his counterparts who attended the foreign ministerial BRICS summit.

