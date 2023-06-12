Iran, Tajikistan sign judicial cooperation document

The document was signed following the recent visit of Iran’s Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri to Dushanbe.

Ali Akbar Bakhtiari, the head of the Attorney General's Office, signed the document with Tajikistan's deputy prosecutor general. The document stresses the implementation of other parts of the MoU earlier reached between the Iranian and Tajik Prosecutor Generals.

Joint and continued bilateral cooperation in the judiciary field, exchanging experiences, training specialists, and exchanging information are also included in the document's clauses.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri paid a visit to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, at the invitation of his Tjik counterpart on Thursday.

