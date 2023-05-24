Iranian diplomat highlights need for collective secutrity

Hossein Maleki, Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow made the remarks at the 11th “International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, where he also said, "Today, Iran has undeniable capacities that can provide great opportunities for cooperation in the region as well as on the international stage."

Stating that today the international system is facing many challenges that require the collective participation of countries, Maleki added, "Iran believes that all countries should contribute to international security and the creation of a new world order."

The Iranian diplomat further pointed out, "We believe that the solution to ensure collective security in our peripheral region is a local solution that is possible only with the participation of regional countries and without foreign intervention."

"Unilateral sanctions as a tool of domination have become a serious challenge for independent countries. These cruel sanctions, or in other words, economic terrorism, hinder the development and economic growth of countries," the Iranian diplomat continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Maleki referred to Iran's nuclear program and stressed that "Iran's peaceful nuclear program is not a threat to international peace and security."

He further condemned the campaign that the West has launched against the Iranian nuclear program, saying that it does not represent the international community's concerns, "but rather the reflection of the domination system's concern about the development and progress of independent countries such as Iran."

SKH/IRN85121288