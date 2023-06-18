Raeisi gov. focuses on reviving international corridors

"One of the most important topics that is one the agenda of the 13th government [under president Ebrahim Raeisi] is to use the potentials and capacities of the country to join international corridors," Mehdi Safari said in a note on the 13th government's records in the economic field since it took office in August 2021.

The deputy foreign minister talked about the different international corridors that cross Iran, noting "Corridors not only play a great role in economic prosperity, but also they play a constructive role in the political processes."

"The start of the North-South International Corridor, which is described as the largest corridor in the world, play a significant role in enhancing Iran's international position and its relations with different countries," he said.

"The North-South International Corridor allows the rail transit of goods from India and Persian Gulf countries to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia and Eastern and Northern Europe. The agreement to establish this corridor between Iran, Russia and India was signed years ago and Oman was added later. But in previous governments, sufficient measures were not taken to implement this agreement. If this line is established, the distance and duration will be shortened for about 17 days."

"Also, in relation to the North-South Corridor, the 13th government has focused on completing the Rasht-Astara railway," Safari also said.

"Following the negotiations that took place in the 13th government and the signing of the agreement to complete this project, the Rasht-Astara corridor in cooperation with the Russians will be completed soon," the diplomat added.

"The 13th government has also intensified its actions in the field of Chabahar Port project. Iran has signed a contract with India for the implementation of this project for almost 7 years. The 13th government has made an extra effort to implement this agreement," he added.

He went on to refer to the joint railway between Iran and Iraq known as Shalamcheh-Basra railway, noting that an agreement to complete the project was signed two months ago.

"The project of connecting Iran to the two countries of Iraq and Syria through the Shalamcheh-Basra railway will not only bring many economic benefits to those three countries, but also will connect the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea , which will be of particular importance from a geopolitical perspective," Safari said.

He concluded that "The country has taken many measures in the field of oil and gas swaps and pipelines in cooperation with Pakistan, and continues to do so despite the sanctions."