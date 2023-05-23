Iran, Iraq follow up on Shalamcheh-Basra Railway

Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, followed up on the advancement of the 'Shalamcheh-Basra Railway' project, particularly with regard to the initiations for land acquisition, with his Iraqi counterpart Razak Muhibis Al-Saadawi over the phone.

During the talks, Bazrpash pointed to the responsibility of Iran's Railways for following up construction of 'Shalamcheh-Basra Railway' constantly.

Following the 2021 bilateral agreement for the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra Railway, Iran and Iraq transport ministers met in Tehran in April to kick off the implementation of the project.

The two ministers also discussed facilitating the caravan of Arbaeen pilgrims to Karbala for conducting the ritual ceremony successfully.

Moreover, the meeting of transport ministers of the neighboring countries in Baghdad in the next week was discussed.

Baghdad will host transport ministers from the neighboring countries and the member states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), on May 27, 2023. According to an Iraqi Government spokesman, “The conference represents a significant step in the government's endeavors to strengthen cooperation and foster economic integration with our neighboring nations and regional partners. It aims to establish a solid foundation for peace, stability, and prosperity for all our peoples".

MNA/Pr