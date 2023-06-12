Iraq reports of agreement with Iran on demining, railway

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced an agreement to clear the border areas between the two countries of landmines planted during the eight-year war imposed by Saddam's Baath regime on Iran and to establish a rail network with the Islamic Republic of Iran, local Iraqi media reported.

The media office of the Iraqi ministry said in a statement that an agreement has been concluded with the Iranian side for the implementation of a rail line for the movement of passengers between the cities of Basra in Iraq and Shalamcheh on the Iranian side of the border.

According to the Iraqi ministry, "It was agreed with the Iranian side that for the implementation of this plan, the border areas between the two countries will be cleared of landmines planted during the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq."

It was decided to cancel the plan to create a movable bridge on the Arvand River or Shatt Al Arab as it is called on the Iraqi side of the border, which was supposed to be implemented as part of the project.

According to the Iraqi media, the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, which can directly connect Iran to the holy city of Karbala, is important for both countries in terms of pilgrimage and trade trips, but the project has not been completed yet.

