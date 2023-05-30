Iranian government ready to develop ties with Egypt

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Bahadori Jahromi said after the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding developing ties with Cairo, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi also called on the foreign ministry to take the necessary measures.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Tehran on Monday touched upon Sultan Haitham’s comments on Egypt's willingness to resume relations with the Islamic Republic, saying, “We welcome this position and have no problem in this regard.”

Earlier in May, Fadahossein Maleki a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Iran and Egypt are on track to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies.

In January, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said the foreign minister of Iran and the president of Egypt had held positive talks on the sidelines of a regional summit about Iraq, held in Jordan in December 2022. The spirit of the talks was positive, as the two sides were willing to hold negotiations, he added.

“Basically, the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any positive movement and development leading to the formation of a new atmosphere in the bilateral relations between Iran and Egypt, and would respond positively to any positive initiative in this regard,” he added.

