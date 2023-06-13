Egypt president affirms Cairo’s support for Iraq stability

The Egyptian president emphasized that Egypt is keen to strengthen and diversify the bilateral cooperation with Iraq in various fields such as politics, economy, trade, and culture, whether at the bilateral level or through the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Jordan, Iraqi News reported.

El-Sisi valued the depth and strength of the strategic relations between the two countries.

The meeting between the two leaders addressed the most important regional and international issues, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two sides emphasized the need to continue mutual cooperation to strengthen the partnership between Egypt and Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Cairo on Monday for a two-day visit, where he heads a high-level delegation that includes 12 Iraqi ministers, in addition to several Iraqi businessmen, to meet with their Egyptian counterparts.

The Iraqi Ministry of Trade revealed that 10 agreements between Cairo and Baghdad have been completed and will be signed by the prime ministers of the two countries during Al-Sudani’s visit to Egypt.

The agreements are in the fields of sports and youth, housing, construction, work, and social affairs.

SKH/PR