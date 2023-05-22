Iran beach football travels to S Arabia for world qualifiers

Amir Hossein Mohtsham told Iranian media on Monday that "This edition of Asian qualifying competition will be held with the participation of Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman."

He added, "This edition of games will be held in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for three days starting from May 25."

The head of the beach soccer committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation also said, "The competitions will be held in the form of knockout competitions," adding "In accordance with the decision of the Beach Soccer Worldwide, the first and second teams will advance to the 2023 Indonesia Beach World Championships.

The 2023 Indonesia Beach World Championships is organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and will take place from 5 to 12 August 2023 on the island of Bali, Indonesia.

Mohtsham continued to say that the Iranian national team will face Kuwait in its first match in the qualifying competitions on Thursday.

He continued, "Muslim Mesigar, Mohammad Javad Khosravi, Mohammad Masoumizadeh and Ali Mirshkari, who all are from the southern Iranian Bushehr Province, are the members of the Iranian team in the Saudi-hosted competitions."

