Mar 14, 2023, 5:10 PM

Iran advances to 2023 Asian Beach Handball C’ship semis

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iran beat the Philippines and reached the 2023 Asian Beach Handball Championship semis underway in Bali, Indonesia.

The 9th Asian Men’s & Women’s Beach Handball Championship is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from March 10 to 19.

Iran's national Men’s Beach Handball team defeated the Philippines 2-0 (21-20, 27-16) at the event and advanced to the 2023 Asian Beach Handball championship semis.

Iran started the tournament with two wins over Saudi Arabia and South Korea in Group A and will play Qatar on Wednesday.

Group A consists of Iran, Qatar, the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

