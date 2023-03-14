Iran advances to 2023 Asian Beach Handball C’ship semis

The 9th Asian Men’s & Women’s Beach Handball Championship is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from March 10 to 19.

Iran's national Men’s Beach Handball team defeated the Philippines 2-0 (21-20, 27-16) at the event and advanced to the 2023 Asian Beach Handball championship semis.

Iran started the tournament with two wins over Saudi Arabia and South Korea in Group A and will play Qatar on Wednesday.

Group A consists of Iran, Qatar, the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

