Iran fell short against UAE 5-2 on Saturday in the final match of the ANOC World Beach Games Asian Qualifier in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Friday, Iran beat Japan 4-3 in the semi-finals of the ANOC World Beach Games Asian Qualifier in Jeddah to advance to the final and qualify for the world championships, which will be held in Indonesia.

The second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games will take place in Bali, Indonesia on 5-12 August 2023.

AMK/IRIB3864045