Iraqi fencers refuse to face Israeli opponents

The Iraqi Fencing Federation announced in a statement that "due to the participation of the Zionist regime's team in the individual division in the Istanbul Epe World Cup and after the group stage, some Iraqi fencers were drawn against Israeli opponents, we decided to withdraw from the competition," the raqi News Agency (INA) reported.

This decision is made according to a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament which bans any normalization with the criminal Zionist regime in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Nevertheless, Iraqi fencers will participate in team contests, the statement said.