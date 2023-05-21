  1. Sports
May 21, 2023, 6:15 PM

Iraqi fencers refuse to face Israeli opponents

Iraqi fencers refuse to face Israeli opponents

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The Iraqi national fencing team withdrew from the Epe World Cup in Turkey after they had to compete against opponents from the Israeli regime.

The Iraqi Fencing Federation announced in a statement that "due to the participation of the Zionist regime's team in the individual division in the Istanbul Epe World Cup and after the group stage, some Iraqi fencers were drawn against Israeli opponents, we decided to withdraw from the competition," the raqi News Agency (INA) reported.

This decision is made according to a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament which bans any normalization with the criminal Zionist regime in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Nevertheless, Iraqi fencers will participate in team contests, the statement said.

News Code 200986

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News