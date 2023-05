“While the West is dreaming the end of history, the [rest of the] world is about to witness the history at [a new] outset, ” wrote Ali Bagheri Kani in a tweet on Saturday.

"The new world is emerging from soft tools and non-military confrontations rather than from war and hard military warfare," he added.

"No doubt, the new international system will no longer be unipolar," the deputy foreign minister further noted.

TM/5784483