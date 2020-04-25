Coronavirus to change forms of intl. hegemony: gov. spox

"International organizations will not operate as before," he wrote, "in case of coronavirus pandemic continuation, the world will experience hegemony changes."

"We should wait to see how different societies, including us, will find their new position in the world. If the US reduces its pressures, we can expect a new chapter in the region."

"For no doubt, our current stance and correct prediction and the way we manage international relations and economic and social systems will play a significant role in our post-coronavirus future. To transfer our experiences to the next generations, we should know how to make changes in governance and leadership."

"COuntries who do not move forward on this track will be losers," he noted, adding that "we are not talking about a far future but a future which is being formed before our eyes."

He named coronavirus as a 'turning point' for the world and history of humans.

The government spokesperson added that the governments, all across the globe, must start conducting studies to gain a true and full picture of the post-coronavirus era, including human and political relations, economic conditions and etc.

MNA/4908875