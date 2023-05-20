West in no position to comment on countries' judicial issues

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks in reaction to the new interventionist statements of some American and European officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Instead of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and presenting a seemingly humanitarian face, it is better for Western politicians to listen to the voices of their citizens' protests and spend their time on ensuring their human rights and citizenship demands", Kan'ani stated.

The widespread violation of the basic rights of Western citizens, the violence of the police against protesting people in Europe and the US, along with issuing of political statements about the internal laws of other countries, clearly indicate that these countries use human rights as a tool to advance their goals and realize illegitimate their political interests, Kan'ani said.

Criticising the Western countries for their human rights violations and their silence in the face of the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinians, he said that it is ridiculous that these countries comment on the implementation of court orders against the criminals who threaten peace and security of the people of Iran.

"Europe and the United States do not have the legal, judicial and moral authority to comment on judicial and human rights issues of other countries," the Iranian senior diplomat emphasized.

SKH/5784373