FM spox condemns G7 statement against Iran

Kan'ani slammed the G7 for such a statement which has made ungrounded accusations against Iran.

Instead of making baseless accusations, they have to stop following the United States’ illegal sanctions which are a violation of the principles of international laws and human rights, the spokesman underlined.

He went on to say that members of the G7 have to be responsible for following unilateral and unjust policies which are blatant violations of international regulations.

The finance ministers and governors of central banks of the G7 members have recently issued an anti-Iran statement in Niigata, a coastal Japanese city.

MNA/IRN