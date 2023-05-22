Iran condemns fresh sacrilege to al-Aqsa Mosque

Nasser Kan'ani said on Monday that such brazen and provocative attempts are another aspect of the widespread and ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist apartheid regime against the Palestinian nation, the religious and Islamic sanctities of this land that require an effective, immediate and deterrent reaction by the Islamic world and the international community.

He emphasized that the Holy Quds is and will remain the eternal and united capital of Palestine, and the continuous attacks by the Zionist forces towards this city and its Islamic sanctities will not change its reality and historical status.

On Sunday, Israel’s far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was escorted by occupation troops, stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds’ Old City.

During his incursion into the al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Sunday morning, Ben-Gvir claimed that the Israeli regime was “in charge here,” drawing a wave of condemnations.

AMK/IRN85118069