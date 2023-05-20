Iran denounces Friday terrorist attack in Pakistan

Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq, in the Zhob region in Balochistan of Pakistan.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident and prayed for eternal peace to the departed Siraj-ul-Haq, souls, and granted patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage.

Kan'ani, however, thanked God for saving the Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq from the terrorist attack.

A suicide attacker targeted the vehicle of Jamaat-e-Islami’s chief Siraj-ul-Haq, during a political event in Zhob, Balochistan on Friday, May 19.

The official Facebook page of the Jamaat-e-Islami chief said that he was ‘completely fine and well’.

RHM/IRN