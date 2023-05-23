Iran FM spox criticizes Germany's anti-Iran claims

In reaction to the anti-Iran claims by Germany Foreign Minister, Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday that it is unlikely that the German foreign minister is unaware of the Iranian’s mentality towards chemical gases and their relations with the German government.

Criticizing German Foreign Minister, Kan'ani added that the person whose government is responsible for equipping Saddam's regime with chemical weapons and the martyrdom, and poisoning of thousands of Iranians, how can speak about the human rights of Iranians.

Earlier in a press conference in Brussels, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock commented on the situation of human rights in Iran by making meddling statements in Iran's internal affairs.

AMK/IRN85119223