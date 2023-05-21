Switzerland envoy to Tehran summoned to foreign ministry

Iran's Foreign Ministry informed Nadine Lozano that such an unconventional action does not match with the friendly relations between Iran and Switzerland and should be corrected.

Lozano, for her part, announced that she will convey the above situation to her respective country at the earliest opportunity.

On Friday evening the Swiss Embassy in Tehran condemned the execution of three terrorists in Iran on its Twitter page.

The Swiss Embassy in Tehran also used a fake flag instead of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its tweet in an act of intervention.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Saturday that Europe and the United States are not authorized and are in no position to comment on judicial and human rights issues in other countries.

Switzerland also previously sanctioned a company and three Iranian officials on the unproven pretext of sending Iranian drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

