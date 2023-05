Armed men attacked three villages early on Thursday in the country's northern Yatenga province, France 24 reported.

"Yesterday at around 5 am (local and GMT), armed groups attacked the villages of Pelle, Zanna, and Nongfaire", a local resident said on Friday.

There were "many others injured", the resident added.

Since 2015, insecurity in the West African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands of others.

AMK/PR