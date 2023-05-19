Xi urges CA countries to jointly oppose color revolutions

"It is important that we act on the Global Security Initiative, and stand firm against external attempts to interfere in domestic affairs of regional countries or instigate color revolutions. We should remain zero-tolerant to the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and strive to resolve security conundrums in the region," Xinhua quoted him as saying according to the Russian TASS news agency.

The Chinese leader proposed working together "to ensure that our community features no-conflict and enduring peace."

"China is ready to help Central Asian countries strengthen capacity building on law enforcement, security and defense," Xi emphasized.

Xi’an in the northwest Chinese province of Shaanxi is hosting a China-Central Asia summit, with the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan taking part.

