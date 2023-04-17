China-Russia coop not directed against 3rd parties: Beijing

"I would like to emphasize that Russian-Chinese bilateral cooperation has always been based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation and non-direction against third parties. Countries are developing a new type of relationship between major powers based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," Wang Wenbin told reporters, according to Lebanese Almayadeen TV webiste.

As regard the Ukraine issue, Wenbin said "Our position on that is consistent and clear. We are firmly committed to promoting talks for peace and will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

China is ready to cooperate with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of the two countries and to promote the development of comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership in a new era, the diplomat added.

During a Kremlin visit on Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that China considers relations today with Russia as to be very strong and exceed military-political pacts that emerged during the Cold War era,

"We have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era... They are very stable," he said in translated remarks broadcast on Russian TV.

He added that ties between Moscow and Beijing have "already entered a new era" and that his country is willing to cooperate with Russia to "further strengthen strategic communication between the two militaries."

"This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China's defense minister. I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasize the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties," Li said in a statement published by China's Defense Ministry.

On his part, Putin praised the level of military cooperation between both countries.

"We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchange useful information, cooperate in the field of military-technical cooperation, conduct joint exercises," Putin said in the presence of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"This is, undoubtedly, another important area that strengthens the exclusively trusting, strategic nature of our relations," he added.

In a landmark visit to Russia last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Chinese-Russian relations are bound by history, geography, and most importantly the strategic cooperation between the two nations. He also added that existing ties between the two nations demonstrate healthy development dynamics.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a visit in February before that of Xi, where he confirmed that Beijing remains committed along with Russia to maintaining a positive trend in developing relations among the global powers, and together, both countries stand determined to move firmly toward establishing a multipolar world order.

China's top diplomat also praised the leaders of the two countries for laying grounds for the comprehensive partnership between Beijing and Moscow.

"Thanks to the strategic direction of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era maintain a high dynamic of development," he added.

