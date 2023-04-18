Macron wants China’s help to bring Russia, Ukraine to table

According to Bloomberg, French President Emmanuel Macron is looking to reverse a string of disappointing diplomatic forays by approaching China with a plan that he believes could potentially lead to talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron has tasked his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne to work with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, to establish a framework that could be used as a basis for future negotiations, according to people familiar with the plans.

The French strategy envisions talks between Russia and Ukraine happening as soon as this summer if all goes well, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On his recent trip to China, the French president fell short of his goal to convince Xi to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — the two still haven’t spoken since the war broke out more than a year ago. Macron also infuriated allies last year after he said allies shouldn’t “humiliate” Russia.

It’s not clear if Macron has support for his plan from Kyiv and its allies, many of whom have dismissed cease-fire proposals that would allow Russia to keep territorial gains. Many nations are also skeptical that China can serve as a neutral intermediary given its “no-limits friendship” with Russia. The countries have repeatedly pledged to strengthen ties, including a call on Monday to boost cooperation between their militaries.

An official from Macron’s office confirmed the plan for Bonne to speak to Wang but declined to comment on the details, adding that France’s allies have been informed of any French initiative. In response to questions, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the source of the information and “difficult to verify the authenticity.”

