TIBF good opportunity to cooperate with Iranian publishers

According to the news headquarters of the 34th Tehran International Book Fair, a meaning of cultural diplomacy has been introduced as bargaining to reach goals that unite human societies. Achieving these goals is based on common cultural factors between societies. As a rule, countries with a richer culture will have the ability to absorb more. “Book” is an important factor and medium in the dialogue between cultures, and the publishing industry of any country with a long and rich cultural history is a place for these dialogues.

Tehran International Book Fair, which we are on the verge of its 34th period, can be considered an important factor in cultural diplomacy because it is the result of Iran's rich publishing industry. For this reason, the news staff of this period of the exhibition decided to ask about the Tehran International Book Fair in a conversation with some of the world's great intellectuals and scholars, and it can be said that the goodness of these conversations is the introduction of this fair to these thinkers.

In this respect, Recai Duman, Director of Diyanet Publications, Turkey, says, “Diyanet Publishing has donated one million and five hundred thousand Quran books in Africa and has played a role in cultural diplomacy in this field.”

What is the role of books in cultural diplomacy?

The field of work of Diyanet Publications is mostly religious books, and of course, we are also active in children’s books and are present in various exhibitions in this field. We are also present at the Tehran book fair in these two fields.

This publishing house has 40 libraries all over Turkey, which have 10,000 to 15,000 books in each branch.

What is your plan to sell rights with Iranian publishers?

Most of our work is religious. It is possible to publish literary and cultural books, but it is not our specialty. Therefore, in this field, we can consult and cooperate with Iranian publishers regarding the sale of rights. In other words, we can cooperate in the fields where we have cultural commonality with Iran.

How many book titles are you presenting at the exhibition?

Diyanet Publications has a total of 1,500 book titles. We have 200 book titles at the Tehran book fair.

What new books do you have for next year?

Our field of activity is mostly children's books and religious books. This is very important for us. Of course, we plan to invest in scientific books as well. Of course, the main focus is on children and teenagers and the main activity will be in this field.

The 34th Tehran International Book Fair with the slogan “the future is to be read” started on the 10th of May and will continue its work until the 20th of May 2023 in the Mosque of Imam Khomeini and simultaneously on ketab.ir.

