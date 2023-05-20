13th int'l Iran stone exhibition to be held later this month

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bahram Shakouri, the head of the Iran Stone Association announced the holding of the 13th Iran International Stone Exhibition with the participation of companies from five countries along with dozens of Iranian companies.

This exhibition will be held with the participation of 110 Iranian companies along with companies from five other countries: China, India, Italy, Turkey and Greece.

According to him, "The companies participating in this edition of the exhibition will be divided into three main groups of mining machinery and equipment, consumables and mining processing in an area of 12,000 square meters."

Shakouri also said, the exhibition will be held at Shahr Aftab International Exhibition Center situated in Eslamshahr, in the south of the Iranian capital from May. 29 until June 2.

KI/IRN85116597