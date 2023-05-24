Over 3.7 mn books sold at TIBF

Saying that the TIBF was greatly welcomed this year, Esmaeili noted that the number of books sold at the book fair was favorable.

At least 7 million people visited the book fair and more than 1.700.000 books were sold at TIBF's online section with free delivery, according to him.

Esmaeili also thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for paying a 3-hour visit to the TIBF.

The 34th Tehran International Book Fair with the slogan “the future is to be read” started on the 10th of May and continued its work until the 20th of May 2023 at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla and simultaneously on ketab.ir.

