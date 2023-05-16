Raeisi pays visit to Tehran International Book Fair

During this visit, President Raeisi engaged in talks with a number of publishers present at the fair.

Over the years, Tehran International Book Fair has turned into a landmark book fair in West Asia and Asia after holding 31 editions in a row.

This year, nearly 100 foreign publishers, 200 booksellers, and 2,700 domestic publishers are active in the virtual and in-person section of the book fair.

The 32nd Tehran Book Fair will wrap up on May 30, 2023.

Earlier on Sunday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the fair and called on Iranian publishers to work hard to promote the quantity and quality of the books to attract children and teenagers.

MNA