Foreign political representatives visit Tehran Intl Book Fair

The international section of the 34th Tehran International Book Fair is independently present at this edition of the fair.

This section was opened with the presence of the ministers of culture of Iran and Tajikistan and representatives from other countries.

25 countries from all over the world are present in this section and 62 booths are dedicated to foreign publishers. In this fair, this section is ready for visitors in 2 Latin halls or non-Arab countries and Arab countries.

Publishers from Turkey, Venezuela, Yemen, Qatar, India, Russia, etc. are present in this section.

Tajikistan is the guest of this year's exhibition and its booth was opened by the Minister of Culture of this country in the presence of the Minister of Culture of Iran and the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Iran.

This year, the international section, which includes countries and related organizations and institutions, has been combined with the foreign publishers' section, which includes the publishers' sales section.

According to the international publishers present in this section, the Tehran book fair is an opportunity to exchange ideas and learn about the books published by international publishers.

Also, in the field of ‘copyright’ exchange, international publishers have told the news headquarters of the exhibition that the exhibition has provided a suitable basis for the exchange of ‘copyright’ with Iranian publishers and other countries. The international publishers present at the exhibition also get to know Iranian authors and consult on the purchase of their books.

What seems more remarkable than anything in this round of the Tehran International Book Fair is the popularity of foreign booths, especially the Arabic and English booths. Arab activists participating in the exhibition, while validating this issue, emphasize that they were surprised to see the success of the international section of the exhibition.

In this regard, a large number of writers, university professors and cultural activists from Baghdad University visited the international book fair and highly praised its quality.

In this round of the book fair, as in the previous rounds, various meetings will be held with the presence of international publishers. Iranian and international publishers consult with each other regarding rights exchange. Furthermore, political representatives of other countries, including ambassadors based in Tehran, visit this exhibition and participate in its cultural events.

