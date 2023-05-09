Raeisi calls for stepped-up Iraq efforts in Soleimani case

In a meeting with Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zidan on Tuesday evening in Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi referred to the prosecution of perpetrators behind the assassination of the Resistance commanders, saying, "The resolve of the Iraqi government and judicial system in pursuing the case of the vicious crime committed by the Americans in the assassination case of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and bringing to justice the perpetrators behind the crime is clear to us."

The President emphasized that the exercise of justice in the case of the assassination of iconic anti-terror commanders should not be delayed saying, "Pursuing the case until the final results are reached will show that the two countries have no leniency in administering justice against those who don't adhere to any agreement."

Referring to the continuation of extensive cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in the field of energy, the President stressed the need for the Iraqi government to adhere to and accelerate the implementation of their commitments.

In the meeting, Faiq Zidan, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, emphasized the importance of expanding judicial relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated, "One of the most important examples of judicial cooperation between the two neighboring and brotherly countries is the trial of all those who participated in the terrorist crime of martyring the commanders of fighting against terrorism."

The Head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq also presented a report on his country's actions to pay Iran's energy dues for importing gas and electricity.

KI