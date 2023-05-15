UK to send hundreds of missiles, attack drones to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak will host Zelensky on Monday at the prime minister’s countryside retreat Chequers north of London on the heels of similar visits by the Ukrainian leader to France, Germany and Italy. The pledge of additional military support from the UK comes as Kyiv’s forces prepare for a counteroffensive to take back territory occupied by Russian forces.

The UK will confirm the transfer of hundreds of air-defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new attack drones with a range in excess of 200 kilometers (120 miles), Downing Street said in a statement.

Those systems will be delivered to Ukrainian forces over the coming months, Sunak’s office said.

“They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year,” Sunak said in the statement

The US and its Western allies have kept feeding Ukraine with massive amounts of arms since the start of the war last year.

Russia has repeatedly warned that military assistance will only prolong the war and add to the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

