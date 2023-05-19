Britain announces new sanctions on Russia, incl. diamond ban

The coercive measures, unveiled on Friday, include a ban on imports of aluminum, diamonds copper and nickel from Russia.

Britain said it would introduce "a ban on Russian diamonds" and target more entities involved in "(Vladimir) Putin's military-industrial complex," according to AFP as cited by Press TV.

London has also sanctioned 86 individuals and companies working for Russia’s military, energy, metals and shipping industries.

The announcement comes ahead of a Friday summit of the group of seven developed countries, or G7, in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, a city destroyed by a US atomic attack in 1945.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Hiroshima for the three-day gathering of world leaders with a self-declared mission to push India into showing greater support for Ukraine.

MNA