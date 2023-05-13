Germany unveils $3 bn military package to Ukraine

The package will include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, over 200 reconnaissance drones and four Iris-T anti-aircraft systems, according to a defense ministry statement, Reuters reported.

"Thank you to our allies," Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote in a post on Telegram confirming the package.

Ukraine has pressed its allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition before a counteroffensive expected in the coming weeks or months. Saturday's German package also included 18 howitzers.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter the war, fearing it might escalate the fight. But in January Berlin agreed to send Leopard tanks and said it would work with allies to send more.

