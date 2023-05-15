Russia air defense downs Storm Shadow missile, 10 HIMARS

"Air defense systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile, and ten HIMARS multiple rocket launchers during the day," the ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The Russian side informed about intercepting the Storm Shadow missile for the first time.

Earlier in the day, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said that Ukrainian troops have fired three Storm Shadow and 15 HIMARS missiles at the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week.

