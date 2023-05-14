  1. Economy
Rasht-Caspian Railway to be inaugurated in two months

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Rasht-Caspian Railway as part of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) will be inaugurated in two months a report by the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said.

Rasht-Caspian Railway Project in Gilan Province will be inaugurated in the next two months, Kheirollah Khademi, Iran Deputy Minister and CEO of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company said during an inspection visit, according to a report by the ministry's news service.

Upon completion of this rail project which is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Persian Gulf will be connected to the Caspian Sea by rail. 

This 37-kilometer railway line passes through paddy fields and muddy tracks, which made construction operations difficult.

The next transport project that is going to be inaugurated afterward is Manjil-Rudbar Freeway, Khademi said. 

