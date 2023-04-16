Iran-Azerbaijan rail trade, transit surge by 60 percent

According to Gholamhossein Valadi, a local rail official, a total of 571,146 tons of goods were transported between Iran and Azerbaijan through the Astara Railroad Terminal in the fiscal 2022-23 in terms of export, import and transit, registering a 60% rise compared with 355,977 tons in the fiscal 2021-22.

Railroad exports to Azerbaijan stood at 199,151 tons during the period, registering a 10% rise compared with 182,054 tons in the previous year.

Citrus fruits, cement, chemicals, tiles and food were the main exported commodities, the news portal of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

A total of 152,000 tons of goods were imported via railroad through the terminal during the same period, while rail transit volume hit 220,000 tons.

The main transited and imported products were wood, cotton, paper and grain.

MNA/PR