Iran interim pres. to open Rasht-Caspian railway Thursday

The Rasht-Caspian project will be put into operation tomorrow in the presence of Mr. Mokhbar, which is an unprecedented event in the history of the country and contributes to the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Mehrdad Bazrpash, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said on Wednesday after attending the cabinet meeting.

Located in Gilan Province in the north of Iran, the Rasht-Caspian railway project is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea by rail.

Elsewhere in his remarks to reporters, Bazrpash hailed the progress made in building homes for people during the late President Ebrahim Raeisi's administration.

KI