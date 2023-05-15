Zionists' fresh raid on West Bank leaves causalities

During a raid on the Askar refugee camp in eastern Nablus, Zionist troops martyred a Palestinian by shooting at him.

Another Palestinian youth was also wounded after being shot by Zionists in the same area.

Fierce armed clashes were also reported between the Palestinian Resistance forces and the Zionist troops in Nablus. At least 20 Palestinians were suffocated during the skirmishes due to inhaling tear gas.

Earlier, local sources reported that 2 Palestinians were martyred and 7 others were injured following the Zionists' raid on the Balata refugee camp in eastern Nablus.

Also on Monday, media outlets reported that the Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by launching an artillery attack on the area.

