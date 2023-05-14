Palestine demands ICC arrest warrant for Ben-Gvir

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the statements made by the Zionist regime's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, "who beats the drums of war and sheds Palestinian blood and is proud of that," Al Mayadeen reported.

The statement said Ben-Gvir has continuously urged "for more assassinations in the West Bank," and called for "launching a bloody aggression there, as the one that happened in the Gaza Strip."

The ministry considered these positions "a license to kill Palestinian citizens and a call for an unjustified military escalation, which reflects an expansionist colonial mentality to perpetuate the creeping gradual annexation of the West Bank, and an attempt to break the steadfastness and self-defense of the Palestinian people."

Moreover, the statement added that "the calls of the racist fascist Ben-Gvir are calls for deepening ethnic cleansing and killing the largest number of citizens in the West Bank, in preparation for replacing them with settlers."

The Ministry called on states and the international community to "declare an explicit position regarding this fascist minister by boycotting and prosecuting him." In that context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Ben-Gvir.

It is worth noting that following the ceasefire announcement on Saturday evening, Ben-Gvir called for "the next [Israeli military] operation to be in the West Bank."

SKH/PR