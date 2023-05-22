Precision missiles to rain down on Israel if it commits folly

“If the Zionist enemy commits a foolish act and transgresses the rules of the game, we (Hezbollah) will shower the entity with our precision missiles,” Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, said on Sunday.

Safieddine made the remarks as he oversaw large-scale military exercises held by Hezbollah Resistance fighters in southern Lebanon ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Israeli occupation.

The drills, which were held at a Resistance camp near the village of Mleeta in southern Lebanon, included several exercises simulating Hezbollah attacks on Israeli outposts in any future battle.

Local, regional and international reporters were invited to cover the drill.

During the military exercise, Hezbollah displayed its combat capabilities, while its fighters paraded on all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.

The Resistance fighters successfully captured a mock enemy military vehicle, demonstrating their tactical prowess. They also showed valiant military skills using both light and heavy weapons, while simulating an attack on an Israeli settlement to capture the regime’s soldiers.

Several drones were also deployed and explosive-laden drones targeted potential Israeli targets in the drill venue.

“If the enemy ever thinks of expanding its aggressive actions and changing the equations that we have established with our blood and through struggle, blows fairly impossible to reciprocate will rain down on it,” Safieddine said.

Hezbollah fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.

The Resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any other Israeli-imposed warfare.

MNA/PR