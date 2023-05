The aircraft crashed in the Tuba-Zangariyye town in the Galilee region.

The pilot and co-pilot were seriously injured following the incident, according to reports.

Zionist media reported that the aircraft crashed while it was landing.

The cause of the incident is not clear yet.

Earlier on Monday, the Zionist regime's media outlets reported that a regime's drone was crashed in Tulkarm in the West Bank.

MP/FNA14020225000727