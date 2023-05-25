Any Israeli miscalculation to lead to an explosion in region

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech on Thursday evening to commemorate Resistance and Liberation Day.

At the start of his speech, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the sacrifices made by the Resistance martyrs, injured, prisoners and fighters which contributed to the liberation victory.

He underscored the role of the other Lebanese and Palestinian resistance factions in addition to the role of the Lebanese Army.

The Hezbollah chief also greeted the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria in supporting the Resistance to achieve the liberation victory.

"All the Lebanese must always remember that the liberation victory was achieved by making heavy sacrifices," he noted.

He went on to review a number of geopolitical changes dominating the conflict with the Israeli enemy, saying "The Israeli military defeats and the US retreat policy in the region have affected the Zionist entity negatively."

The Hezbollah chief further said that hundreds of thousands of Resistance fighters across the region are ready to fight against the Israeli regime.

He warned the Tel Vivi regime that an all-out war will include all the fronts of the Axis of Resistance.

Nasrallah further noted that ‘Israel’ hides behind walls and fire and has become incapable of imposing terms in any negotiations with Palestinian people.

" Axis of Resistance components are original homeland defenders, not proxy groups, while the Zionists are intruders and occupiers," Hezbollah chief further said.

He said that the Israeli regime is facing division, saying that the regime does not have a leadership.

Nasrallah went on to say that the United States and the Israeli regime have failed to divide Muslim nations, while reiterating his condemnation of normalizing ties by some Arab rulers with the Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, he said that the normalization does not have public support in those Arab countries.

"Iran is helping Palestinian resistance groups in their fight for freedom," Hezbollah leader said, rejecting the claims that Tehran is using those groups as tools.

He further warned the Israeli regime that assassination of any Resistance leaders would lead to retaliation against the regime.

He continued by saying that "any miscalculation by Israel would lead to an explosion in the entire region."

At the end of his address, the Hezbollah leader said that dialogue and cooperation among different Lebanese factions is the only way to resolve issues.

According to Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV English-language website, on May 25, 2000, the Israeli occupation army concluded its withdrawal from the majority of Lebanese territories, with the exception of Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills. This withdrawal was prompted by the significant losses inflicted upon the Israeli army as a result of successful strikes by the Resistance.

Resistance and Liberation Day, celebrated on May 25th, commemorates a significant event in Lebanese history. In 2000, this day marked the completion of the Israeli occupation army’s withdrawal from most of the Lebanese territories.

MNA