US imposes fresh sanctions on Sudan: report

The US State Department claimed it had halted aid to Khartoum until all warring sides return to the path of democratic transition, the media reported.

The United States announced on Wednesday that the country has imposed a new round of sanctions on Sudan in a move which shows the meddlesome policy of the US.

On Saturday, the warring sides, which did not live up to the declared ceasefires, sent representatives to talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

According to an internal UN estimate obtained by Reuters, 5 million additional people in Sudan will require emergency assistance, roughly half of them are children.

TM/5776921