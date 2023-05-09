  1. World
  2. Africa
May 9, 2023, 8:27 PM

5 mln Sudan people in emergency humanitarian need: report

5 mln Sudan people in emergency humanitarian need: report

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Some Five million additional people in Sudan need emergency humanitarian assistance, half of them children, news outlets reported.

According to an internal UN estimate obtained by Reuters, 5 million additional people in Sudan will require emergency assistance, roughly half of them are children.

A Reuter’s analysis of United Nations funding data for Africa shows financial support from key donor governments is dropping off.

The death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people, including civilians, the UN health agency said on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Friday that the situation in Sudan is very worrying, warning that the crisis could spill over across the Sudan borders to the region.

TM/PR

News Code 200530

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News