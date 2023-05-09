5 mln Sudan people in emergency humanitarian need: report

According to an internal UN estimate obtained by Reuters, 5 million additional people in Sudan will require emergency assistance, roughly half of them are children.

A Reuter’s analysis of United Nations funding data for Africa shows financial support from key donor governments is dropping off.

The death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people, including civilians, the UN health agency said on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Friday that the situation in Sudan is very worrying, warning that the crisis could spill over across the Sudan borders to the region.

TM/PR