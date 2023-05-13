Iran's justice minister proposes creating 'Sanctions Club'

Rahimi made the remarks at the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum in Russia late on Friday.

He said that all independent and free countries should complain to the International Court of Justice and other international authorities against those imposing sanctions.

He proposed establishing a "sanctions club," which could be a platform for countries to discuss measures to counter sanctions pressure from the West, Urdupoint reported.

The "sanctions club" could unite countries in their efforts to counter sanctions pressure from the West, the minister added.

The states that suffer from Western sanctions could coordinate their policy within the club with the aim to protect their sovereignty and law, Rahimi further noted.

AMK/PR