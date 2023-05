So far, 2,518 people have been injured the infighting over power in Sudan, Al Jazeera reported.

Some 100 of those killed in the recent clashes were civilians.

The humanitarian situation across Sudan has been declared severe and the citizens are in dire need of fuel and food.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Friday that the situation in Sudan is very worrying, warning that the crisis could spill over to across the Sudan borders to the region.

