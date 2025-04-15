Iran urges UN bloc to promote multilateralism

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made these proposals while addressing a ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations in Moscow on Monday.

He also called for prioritizing support for peaceful and diplomatic solutions to international conflicts and disputes, supporting and pursuing reform of the United Nations system, especially the Security Council, and promoting international law and justice.

In another part of his speech, the Iranian diplomat called for the formation of a legal committee to investigate violations of the UN Charter and submit documented reports.

Today, excessive unilateralism by some international actors has challenged international principles and norms and has led to the increasing isolation of the UN Charter, he emphasized, adding that the United Nations and its institutions have become a tool in the hands of some countries to impose their political agendas on others.

He cited the incompetency of the UN Security Council in carrying out its inherent duties, including during “the genocide of the Zionist regime and its allies in the Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian diplomat suggested that the members of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations should also submit an annual report on the “status of adherence to the UN Charter.”

Gharibabadi also emphasized the need to invite like-minded countries to join this 20-nation group, which was initially formed by 16 UN member states in 2021, while urging the group to explore ways to strengthen South- South cooperation and unity among developing nations.

MP/IRN85803720