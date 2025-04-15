  1. Technology
At U15 Gymnasiade 2025;

President congratulates Iran students on winning medals

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to Iranian students for their remarkable achievement of winning 86 colorful medals at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2025.

In a message on Monday, President Pezeshkian highlighted that the acquisition of 86 medals across various categories of this competition reflects the Iranian students' exceptional talent, dedication, and hard work.

He expressed optimism that, with well-structured programs and increased support from sports authorities in Iran, students will continue to achieve even greater success in the future.

The president also expressed gratitude to the students, their families, coaches, and officials involved in student sports for their contributions to this achievement.

The International School Sport Federation (ISF) organized the ISF U15 Gymnasiade 2025 from April 4 to 14, 2025, in Zlatibor, Serbia.

