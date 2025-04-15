Tehran expresses concern for dire situation of Sudan people

In a statement on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the siege of el-Fasher and attacks on defenseless Sudanese civilians in the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk camps.

Expressing concern about the critical situation in Sudan’s North Darfur province, the Iranian spokesman called for an end to the siege of el-Fasher, cessation of attacks on people, and protection of the lives of civilians in accordance with the international humanitarian law.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Sudan.

At least 300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on refugee camps in Sudan’s Darfur over the weekend.

The assault on Friday and Saturday around the Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps and the city of el-Fasher has also displaced about 400,000 people, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

At least 20,000 people have been killed and 13 million displaced is Sudan’s civil war since April 2023, with almost four million crossing into neighboring countries.

