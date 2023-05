The 20-year-old from Sandala was shot dead by a settler near the town in the Marj Ibn Amer area, the Palestinian Shahab news agency reported.

Police said that they detained the settler who had a pistol.

Accordin to the reports, Omri was martyred near the entrance to the "Gan Ner" settlement, situated near the towns of Sandala and Al Muqebelah.

TM/5772921